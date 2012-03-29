TOKYO, March 29 Japan's second-biggest utility,
Kansai Electric Power Co, said on Thursday it would
delay the launch of its new gas-fired 3,700 megawatt Wakayama
power plant by a year to 2022/23 or after.
Preparation has been under way for construction of the
plant. The company meanwhile kept unchanged plans to start
operations of six remodelled gas-fired units at the 2,919-MW
Himeji-Daini power plant between October 2013 to October 2015.
Kansai, one of the most nuclear-reliant regionally dominant
power firms, has a total nuclear power generation capacity of
9,768 MW, but none of its reactors are generating electricity.
Japan's nuclear watchdog is reviewing the results of stress
tests on a number of reactors, including Kansai's Ohi No.3 and
No.4 units, to gauge their resilience to disasters as a step to
restoring public confidence following the Fukushima crisis.
Despite a noisy protest by anti-nuclear activists, Japan's
Nuclear Safety Commission on Friday endorsed computer-simulated
stress tests on Kansai's No.3 and No.4 reactors in the town of
Ohi in Fukui prefecture.
The commission's move clears the way for the premier and
three other ministers to meet on restarts, but there was no sign
of when they might do so.
Kansai Electric Power Co bought four times as much crude oil
and 38 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the past 10
months compared with the same period a year ago to make up for a
fall in nuclear power use after the Fukushima crisis.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)