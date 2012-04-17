TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co
said on Tuesday it has decided not to restart its
oil-fired Tanagawa Daini power plant despite a possible power
crunch this summer.
The plant's two units have a total capacity of 1,200
megawatts. Kansai said the plant was decades-old and needed to
be revamped, which may take at least three years. The local
authorities had called on Kansai to restart the units to provide
a stable power supply.
The company's nuclear reactors have also been idle amid
public worries over nuclear power following the world's worst
nuclear accident in 25 years at Tokyo Electric's
Fukushima Daiichi plant following last March's massive
earthquake and tsunami.
Last year, Kansai had said it was considering restarting the
two units. The company is preparing to restart a 450 megawatt
oil-fired unit at its Kainan plant in western Japan by the
summer.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Miral Fahmy)