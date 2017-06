TOKYO, April 20 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said it would restart the 600-megawatt oil-fired No.3 unit at its Kainan power plant around 7 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Friday following a water leak from a boiler.

The unit, which uses crude and fuel oil as feedstock, has been shut since April 15 after the problem, and is expected to resume normal operations on Saturday morning, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)