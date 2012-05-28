Ukraine says prepared to negotiate with Gazprom outside Russia
KIEV, June 8 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz is prepared to attend talks with Russian gas giant Gazprom provided negotiations are not held in Russia, Naftogaz said on Thursday.
TOKYO May 28 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said it halted the 600-megawatt oil-fired No.3 unit at its Kainan power plant on Monday morning following a steam leak in the early hours.
The restart of the unit, which uses crude and fuel oil as feedstock, remains uncertain, but it could resume operations in about a week based on the company's experience with similar problems, a company spokesman said.
There are no worries of a power shortage despite the unit's shutdown, he said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
KIEV, June 8 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz is prepared to attend talks with Russian gas giant Gazprom provided negotiations are not held in Russia, Naftogaz said on Thursday.
June 8 British regional airline Flybe Group set out plans to keep a lid on capacity as it contends with increasing competition and slowing growth in consumer demand.