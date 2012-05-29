TOKYO May 29 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co plans to begin tests on a 450 megawatt oil-fired unit at its Kainan plant in mid-July, the company said on Tuesday, to meet a power shortfall over the summer following the closure of the nation's nuclear plants.

The ageing No.2 unit, which has been mothballed since 2001/02, will begin commercial operations in August, a company spokesman said.

Kansai, the country's second largest power utility, relied on nuclear reactors for half its power output until the radiation crisis at Fukushima following a deadly earthquake and tsunami last year.

Businesses and consumers served by Kansai Electric in and around Osaka, western Japan, have been asked to cut power consumption by 15 percent this summer to cope with the shortfall in its output.

Three other oil-fired units at the Kainan plant are being used for commercial operations. But one of them, the 600-megawatt No.3 unit, was ordered shut on Monday following a steam leak.

