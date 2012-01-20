TOKYO Jan 20 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co has plans now to raise electricity rates, despite a big drop in cheaper nuclear power generation with many reactors off line amid public worries about safety following the Fukushima disaster, Kansai President Makoto Yagi said on Friday.

Kansai, Japan's No. 2 utility, is currently operating only one of its 11 nuclear reactors at three nuclear plants. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)