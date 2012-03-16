Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
TOKYO, March 16 Japan's second-biggest utility, Kansai Electric Power Co, will rely on bank loans for the foreseeable future as bond market conditions remain unfavourable, President Makoto Yagi, said on Friday.
There has been a drought in bond issuance by Japanese nuclear plant operators as lender confidence in the industry was shattered by the Fukushima crisis.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.