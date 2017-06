TOKYO Dec 26 Kyushu Electric Power Co may not be able to meet power demand in January if the shutdown of a 500-megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Ainoura plant in southwestern Japan is prolonged, Jiji news agency reported, citing the company.

Kyushu Electric said earlier it would shut down the oil-fired No.2 unit due to an unplanned problem. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)