TOKYO, Dec 26 Kyushu Electric Power Co
said on Monday it may fail to meet power demand in
January if the shutdown of the 500-megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit
at its Ainoura plant in southwestern Japan is prolonged.
The southern Japan company, one of the country's most
nuclear reliant regional utilities, has no reactors online amid
public concerns in the wake of the Fukushima atomic crisis.
It said it would only be able to supply 14,190 megawatts of
power in January if the unplanned shutdown of the oil-fired unit
continued, falling 2.6 percent short of estimated peak demand of
14,570 MW.
Kyushu Electric is asking users to voluntarily cut peak-hour
power use by five percent or more until Feb. 3 to avoid
unexpected blackouts.
The Ainoura unit was shut this afternoon due to a problem in
a boiler, and it is not yet clear when it will be able to
restart, said a spokesman for the utility.
