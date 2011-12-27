TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it is likely to restart the 500-megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Ainoura plant in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, on Jan. 4 after unplanned repair work.

The company shut the unit on Monday after a steam leak from a boiler tube. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)