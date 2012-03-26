UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
TOKYO, March 26 Southwestern Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Monday it shut the 500-megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Sendai power plant earlier in the day due to a unspecified problem.
The company was checking into the cause of the problem, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.