TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said it shut its 2,295 megawatt gas-fired Shin-Oita power plant earlier on Friday due to a problem with fuel supply.

The company said it is set to resume operations of the facility's 690 MW No.1 series of turbines around 8 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) and the 735-MW No.3 series by noon.

It said it was set to receive power assistance totalling 2,400 MW from six utilities and that it would avoid power outages amid peak winter demand.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)