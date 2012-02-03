* Firm says plant shut after problem with fuel supply

* Says plant's restart complete in afternoon

* Utilities exposed to similar risk amid peak winter demand (Writes through, adds details)

TOKYO, Feb 3 An unplanned shutdown of a gas-fired plant forced Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co to venture outside its usual circle of suppliers for the first time since 2005 to buy costly power on Friday, and peak winter demand after the Fukushima disaster suggests similar cases could occur in coming weeks.

Kyushu initially bought electricity from other utilities in the west of Japan under individual contracts to make up for power lost from its 2,295 megawatt gas-fired plant following trouble at its fuel supply facility due to cold weather.

But in the last resort Kyushu was forced to turn to the Electric Power System Council of Japan (ESCJ), the country's nationwide grid body independent of power suppliers, to find an extra supplier, which proved to be Tokyo Electric Power Co .

A council official said Friday morning's incident was the first time Kyushu bought power from Tokyo via the council's nationwide power sharing system in an emergency since it started in 2005.

Tokyo Electric confirmed it provided Kyushu Electric with supplies of up to 500 MW between 7 and 9 a.m., the morning peak hour. A Kyushu spokesman declined to say how much it paid.

The reverse case was seen last year after a strong earthquake and tsunami in March crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in the country's northeast and damaged some of Tokyo Electric's other power stations.

Unlike the situation in Europe, where power grids connect across national borders, Japan's fragmented system is divided into nine regions and is split between the west of the country, which has a power frequency of 60 hertz, and the east, which uses 50 hertz.

Japan's major power companies, which own and operate grid networks in their service areas, have focused on stable electricity supply within their service areas, leaving little need to turn to the grid body.

But the situation has changed since the March disaster in the northeast spurred efforts to assist across the two regions. Now many utilities are more exposed than usual to the risk of trouble as they make additional use of fossil fuel-fired plants to make up a fall in their nuclear utilisation rates.

No nuclear plants shut for regular maintenance have restarted, due to safety concerns since the Fukushima crisis, leaving only three reactors online out of a total 54.

Kyushu Electric said that by 4:34 pm (0734 GMT) on Friday, it completed the restart of the whole Shin-Oita plant, which comprises three turbine series. It resumed operations from the facility's 690MW No.1 series of turbines first, followed by the 870MW No.2 series and its 735MW No.3 series.

Kyushu has said it was to receive electricity assistance totalling 2,400 MW from six utilities until the Shin-Oita plant was restarted. It has managed to avoid power outages.

The utility, based on the southwestern island of Kyushu where auto and electronics equipment factories are located, asked some of its large power users to cut use, but later canceled the request as the power crunch was addressed.

It managed to meet record winter power demand of 15,380 MW on Thursday, with appetite rising to 96.7 percent of available power supplies. Cold weather has boosted the use of heaters in the region. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)