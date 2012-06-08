TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co said it started commercial operation of a 375-megawatt fuel oil-powered unit on Friday, which it had planned to scrap, to help cover the loss of nuclear capacity.

Kyushu is one of Japan's most nuclear-reliant utilities and has asked users to save electricity this summer.

It had expected the new No.2 unit at its Karita plant to get online by mid-June after being idled since March 2010.

All of Japan's 50 reactors have been shut for maintenance since last year's Fukushima crisis, and it is not yet clear when Kyushu's reactors restart even though Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda held an extraordinary news conference on Friday, aimed at easing safety concerns and bringing the first two units on line.

Prime Minister Noda said he has decided that two idled reactors run by Kansai Electric Power Co, the most advanced units in the country's revised safety-check process, must be restarted to protect jobs and avoid damage to the economy. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)