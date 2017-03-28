TOKYO, March 28 Tokyo Electric Power Company
Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co
said on Tuesday they had signed an agreement to integrate their
fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.
The biggest and third-biggest of Japan's regional power
utilities aim to combine the businesses in April-September 2019,
overseeing nearly half the country's domestic power generation
capacity.
The two firms in 2015 created JERA, which now handles all
the parents' upstream energy and fuel procurement business and
is the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer with
annual purchase of around 40 million tonnes.
($1 = 110.6700 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)