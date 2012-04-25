TOKYO, April 26 Japan should prepare for the risk of rolling blackouts in case of an extremely hot summer, the Nikkei business daily reported the country's trade minister as saying.

Japan Trade Minister Yukio Edano said in an interview with the paper that it was necessary to prepare for measures such as rolling blackouts in areas including those served by Kansai Electric Power due to difficulties in restarting idled nuclear reactors.

Edano also implied that it is possible the government could require mandatory cuts on corporate and industrial users, the report added.

Kansai Electric, the Japanese utility most reliant on nuclear energy, might face a power shortage of about 20 percent, the worst among the utilities, in July unless it can restart reactors taken offline after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, the company warned on Monday.