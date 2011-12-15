TOKYO Dec 15 Japan's Nippon Steel Corp
restarted a 136 megawatt coal-fired plant at its
Kamaishi works on Wednesday evening, a day after an unplanned
shutdown due to a problem with a coal conveyor system, said
Tohoku Electric Power Co, which buys the power produced
by the plant.
Tohoku Electric, which serves the northeast regions that were
hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March, said it
expects to maintain stable power supplies on Thursday, due in
part to the unit's restart.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)