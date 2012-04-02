TOKYO, April 3 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and three of his cabinet members will discuss the safety of Kansai Electric Power's No.3 and No.4 reactors at Ohi nuclear plant on Tuesday evening, but are likely to delay a decision on their restarts due to protests from surrounding communities, the local Asahi newspaper said.

The reactors became the first to pass government-imposed stress tests, a necessary step before any restart.

Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Monday he was opposed to the restart of the two reactors at present, adding that there would be no restart unless the understanding of communities and local governments was obtained.

All but one of Japan's 54 reactors are offline due to public safety fears sparked by the radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima plant, which was wrecked in last March's earthquake and tsunami.