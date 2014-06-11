Iraq's oil exports fall so far in April amid port work, OPEC cut
* But exports could rise after repairs finished at jetty-source
TOKYO, June 11 Japan passed a law on Wednesday opening up the residential market for electricity to full competition, the latest stage of the biggest shakeup in the power industry's history that was set in motion following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The reforms, which may end with the break-up of powerful regional monopolies, are central to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to overhaul the economy, as high energy costs weigh on government finances.
Regional monopolies like Tokyo Electric Power Co and Kansai Electric Power Co supply nearly all of Japan's electricity and current laws allow only them to supply power to residential and small business users.
The bill, which opens up the market for smaller power suppliers, was passed in the Upper House on Wednesday after receiving 211 votes in favour and 26 against, a parliamentary official said by phone. The Lower House approved the legislation last month.
A bill passed in November allows for the establishment of a national grid operating company in 2015 to allow all suppliers equal access.
The final phase requires regional monopolies to spin off transmission and distribution operations into separate entities by 2020.
The monopolies were set up in 1951 during the American occupation after World War Two and followed the U.S. model at the time, with regional utilities controlling all aspects of generation and transmission. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Miral Fahmy)
* But exports could rise after repairs finished at jetty-source
FRANKFURT, April 20 Germany imported 12.3 percent more natural gas in January and February versus a year earlier, while higher crude oil prices - to which the contracts are linked - meant costs rose 29 percent, official data showed. The January-February gas import bill was 4 billion euros ($4.30 billion), with the volume at 794,103 terajoules (TJ)*, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed. Germany mainly imports gas from Russia, Norway, the Netherlands, Britain and