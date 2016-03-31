March 31 Japan's power industry faces the biggest shakeup in its history on Friday when regional utilities lose their monopoly rights to sell power to small or low voltage customers.

The government has set up a national grid monitor to oversee the market, set standards for new entrants and existing ones, and beefed up a power exchange that has seen little trading of electricity until now.

Here is how the reforms will work, according to interviews with government and industry officials, experts and consumers.

POWER EXCHANGE

Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) is set to play an important role in the liberalised power market, where companies can obtain power or sell excess supplies, although critics say generating liquidity will take time. Experience in other market supports those claims.

Trading on JEPX accounts for as little as 1 percent of total domestic power demand, with all but a tiny portion for trading of electricity to be delivered the next day.

The exchange is adding a new market where power is traded one hour ahead of delivery to meet fluctuating demand and unplanned power supply problems.

The exchange will also offer forward contracts to provide risk hedging opportunities to power producers and retailers.

The exchange currently offers no renewable power.

NATIONAL GRID MONITOR

The government established the Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators, Japan (OCCTO), by an act of parliament in 2015.

OCCTO, which is housed in an earthquake strengthened building on an artificial island in Tokyo Bay near the planned new location of the city's famous Tsukiji fish market, is tasked with ensuring fair competition and stable supplies.

But with the regional monopolies still in control of their grids and new entrants having to pay for access, experts have questioned whether it will achieve its main aims.

The body, made up of representatives from the old utilities and new entrants, can issue orders to balance power supply and demand in case of emergency.

It also has the role of promoting the development of power transmission/distribution networks.

It monitors the nation's grid network on one big screen, 12 metres wide (40 feet) and 1.6 metres high (5 feet), in the main control room.

POWER TRADING GUIDELINES

To ensure fair competition between the 10 former monopolies and the new entrants, the following enforceable rules for power trading were adopted by the Japan Fair Trade Commission and the industry ministry.

Retail sector

Desirable behaviour: Displaying a breakdown of grid connection charges on bills.

Undesirable behaviour: retail companies spun off from power monopolies selling power at below cost and obstructing other retailers' businesses.

Wholesale power sector

Desirable behaviour: excess power supplies should be traded on JEPX.

Undesirable behaviour: power generation arms of power monopolies refusing or restricting power supplies to retailers or JEPX, or charging prohibitively high wholesale prices. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Bill Tarrant)