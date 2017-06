TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co expects the 446 megawatt No.4 gas-fired unit at its quake-hit Sendai plant to start test operation by early January, a few weeks earlier than planned, to help meet peak winter power demand, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Originally, the northern utility planned to start test operation of the unit by the end of February so that commercial operation begins in March.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)