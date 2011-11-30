* Tohoku Elec secures more supply sources for winter
* Hokkaido Elec agrees to supply between Dec and Feb
TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's Tohoku Electric
Power Co expects the 446 megawatt No.4 gas-fired unit
at its quake-hit Sendai plant to start test operation by early
January, a few weeks earlier than planned, to help meet peak
winter power demand, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Originally, the northern utility, whose service area was the
hardest hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March,
planned to start test operation of the unit by the end of
February so that commercial operation begins in March, 2012.
The utility also said it has secured extra power sources to
meet demand between December and February.
Its four nuclear reactors have been idle since March 11 and
are likely to remain shut, including those from companies with
in-house power generation and from Hokkaido Electric Power Co
.
Hokkaido Electric has agreed to supply 300 MW in December
and 500 MW each in January and February. Apart from the expected
support from another neighbouring utility, Tokyo Electric Power
Co, Tohoku Electric expects to be able to supply 14,200
MW in January, compared with an estimated peak-hour demand of
13,900 MW during the month, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)