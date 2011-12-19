TOKYO Dec 19 Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd, a
50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
and Tohoku Electric Power Co, said its
quake-hit 1,000 megawatt No.2 unit started power generation on
Monday as planned.
Soma Kyodo also said it aims to resume partial operations at
its other 1,000 MW No.1 unit on Dec. 27, with both units slated
to reach full operations by next summer, as planned.
The two units, both of which mainly use coal as fuel, at the
Shinchi plant in Fukushima prefecture were badly damaged by the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
Tepco operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that was
crippled by the natural disaster.
