Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co, said its two coal-fired units achieved full-capacity operations late on Tuesday, for the first time sine last March's quake and tsunami.
The two units reached full capacity using their normal fuel of thermal coal. The company has not planned any scheduled maintenance shutdowns for the two units this year, a Soma Kyodo official said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.