TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Soma Kyodo Power Co said it restarted the 1,000 megawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Shinchi plant on Sunday morning after completing repairs.

The company is a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co and Tohoku Electric Power Co.

The No.2 unit, one of two 1,000 MW coal-fired units at the Shinchi plant, north of Tokyo, was shut on May 6 due to a steam leak from a boiler. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)