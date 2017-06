TOKYO, March 22 Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power Co said it resumed electricity generation from the 507-megawatt gas-fired No.4-2 series of turbines at its Futtsu plant, east of Tokyo, on Thursday, following unplanned repair work.

The unit had been shut since Feb. 21 due to a fall in the temperature of turbine exhaust gas. The restart took more than the company's original expectation of about a week or two. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)