TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said it expects to restart the 600-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Noshiro plant in northern Japan on Friday after the unit shut unexpectedly earlier in the day.

The unit shut automatically at 2:01 p.m. (0501 GMT) due to an imbalance in coal supply, and the company was preparing to restart it.

The unplanned shutdown did not have any impact on stable power supplies to its consumers for Friday, Tohoku said. It accepted up to 700 MW of assistance from Tokyo Electric Power and up to 400 MW from Hokkaido Electric Power. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)