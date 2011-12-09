* Noshiro No.1 unit shut automatically Friday
* No impact on power supplies -Tohoku Electric
(Adds details)
TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese utility Tohoku
Electric Power Co said it expects to restart the
600-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Noshiro plant in
northern Japan on Friday after the unit shut unexpectedly
earlier in the day.
The unit shut automatically at 2:01 p.m. (0501 GMT) due to
an imbalance in coal supply, and the company was preparing to
restart it.
The unplanned shutdown did not have any impact on stable
power supplies to its consumers for Friday, Tohoku said. It
accepted up to 700 MW of assistance from Tokyo Electric Power
and up to 400 MW from Hokkaido Electric Power.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)