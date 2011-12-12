TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said it resumed power generation from the 350-megawatt No.1 unit at its Shin-Sendai plant in northern Japan on Sunday for the first time since the plant was rocked by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March.

The company said it aims to resume commercial operations of the unit, which runs on fuel oil, by the end of this month. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)