TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese utility Tohoku
Electric Power Co said it started work on constructing
a new gas-fired 980-megawatt No.3 series unit at its Shin-Sendai
plant on Wednesday, aiming to start full operations from July
2017.
The move comes a month after it scrapped a 600-megawatt No.2
unit, which ran on oil and gas. The company aims to start
operations at half of the new unit's 980-MW capacity in July
2016 and raise the output to full capacity a year later.
The new 980-MW unit will run on gas derived from imported
liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The company has been working to restore operations of the
quake-hit 350-MW No.1 unit, at the plant in December. The unit
burns fuel oil as feedstock.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)