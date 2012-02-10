* Tohoku says facility restarted on Friday morning

* Was closed on Thurs due to equipment problem

* Utility expects stable power supplies Friday (Recasts on restart announcement, adds background)

TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said the 34-megawatt No.6 gas turbine unit at its Niigata power plant resumed normal operations on Friday morning, a day after it was shut due to a problem with its gas pressurising equipment.

The turbine was set up late last year as part of emergency measures to avoid electricity outages amid the dramatic reduction in nuclear power generation after the March earthquake sparked the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years in Japan's northeast.

Public fears about nuclear safety after the radiation crisis in Fukushima have prevented authorities from giving utilities the go-ahead to restart reactors closed for regular maintenance.

Tohoku said it expects to have stable power supplies on Friday.

For a list of the company's fossil fuel-fired power plants, click: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)