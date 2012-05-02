TOKYO May 2 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said Joban Kyodo Electric Power, its venture with Tokyo Electric Power, resumed operations of the 250-megawatt No.7 coal-fired unit at its sole Nakoso power plant on Wednesday morning, two weeks after an unplanned shutdown.

The unit had been shut since April 18 after steam leaked from a boiler. Tohoku Electric and Tokyo Electric each own 49.11 percent of Joban Kyodo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)