TOKYO Jan 27 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects its quake-hit 2,000 MW coal-fired Haramachi plant to resume full operations before the summer of 2013.

Tohoku also said it expects its gas-fired 446-megawatt No.4 unit at its quake-hit Sendai power plant to resume commercial operations in early February. The unit has been undergoing test runs since Dec. 20.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)