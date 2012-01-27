UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it has secured 2.2 million tonnes of additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the current business year ending on March 31.
The LNG will help offset lost output from two nuclear plants and fossil fuel plants damaged in the massive earthquake and tsunami last March.
It is in addition to 2.9 million tonnes of LNG that the utility, based in northern Japan, originally planned to purchase. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.