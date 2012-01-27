TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it has secured 2.2 million tonnes of additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the current business year ending on March 31.

The LNG will help offset lost output from two nuclear plants and fossil fuel plants damaged in the massive earthquake and tsunami last March.

It is in addition to 2.9 million tonnes of LNG that the utility, based in northern Japan, originally planned to purchase. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)