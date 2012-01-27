* Tohoku to restart Haramachi plant before summer 2013 * Boosting fossil fuel power generation * Sees sharp rise in oil and LNG consumption (Adds details) TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it has secured 2.2 million tonnes of additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the current financial year ending on March 31. The LNG will help offset lost output from two nuclear plants and fossil fuel plants damaged in the massive earthquake and tsunami last March. The amount brings the utility's LNG purchases for the year to 5.1 million tonnes. Tohoku Electric, based in northern Japan, expects its quake-hit 2,000 megawatt coal-fired Haramachi plant to resume full operations before the summer of 2013. It also said its gas-fired 446-megawatt No.4 unit at its quake-hit Sendai power plant should resume commercial operations in early February. The unit has been undergoing test runs since Dec. 20. It aims to expand wind power turbines in its service areas to about 2,000 MW by 2020 from the current 1,180 MW. Following is the company's fuel consumption for April-December and its plans for the current financial year, compared with a year ago. Units for LNG and thermal coal are in 1,000 tonnes, while those for oil are in 1,000 kilolitres. (1 kilolitre equals roughly 6.2898 barrels.) Fuel 2011/12 2010/11 Coal 3,295 7305 Oil 1,779 567 LNG 4,856 2790 Fuel Apr-Dec 2011 Apr-Dec 2010 Coal 2,432 5438 Oil 1,224 300 LNG 3,435 1809 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)