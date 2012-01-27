* Tohoku to restart Haramachi plant before summer 2013
* Boosting fossil fuel power generation
* Sees sharp rise in oil and LNG consumption
(Adds details)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Tohoku Electric
Power Co said on Friday it has secured 2.2 million
tonnes of additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the current
financial year ending on March 31.
The LNG will help offset lost output from two nuclear plants
and fossil fuel plants damaged in the massive earthquake and
tsunami last March.
The amount brings the utility's LNG purchases for the year
to 5.1 million tonnes.
Tohoku Electric, based in northern Japan, expects its
quake-hit 2,000 megawatt coal-fired Haramachi plant to resume
full operations before the summer of 2013.
It also said its gas-fired 446-megawatt No.4 unit at its
quake-hit Sendai power plant should resume commercial operations
in early February. The unit has been undergoing test runs since
Dec. 20.
It aims to expand wind power turbines in its service areas
to about 2,000 MW by 2020 from the current 1,180 MW.
Following is the company's fuel consumption for
April-December and its plans for the current financial year,
compared with a year ago.
Units for LNG and thermal coal are in 1,000 tonnes, while
those for oil are in 1,000 kilolitres. (1 kilolitre equals
roughly 6.2898 barrels.)
Fuel 2011/12 2010/11
Coal 3,295 7305
Oil 1,779 567
LNG 4,856 2790
Fuel Apr-Dec 2011 Apr-Dec 2010
Coal 2,432 5438
Oil 1,224 300
LNG 3,435 1809
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)