TOKYO, Feb 9 Ten months into Japan's power
market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security,
more than 2.5 million retail electricity users switched to new
power providers, data from an agency monitoring use of the
national grid shows.
More than half of the switches were in the home turf of
Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked
Fukushima power station, the monthly data by the national grid
monitor Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of
Transmission Operators, Japan (OCCTO) shows.
Hundreds of companies became eligible from April 2016 to
sell power in Japan's $71 billion retail market for electricity,
a challenge to Japan's former monopoly utilities.
The following table shows the number of switches to new
power providers made by retail power users in each area of the
former monopolies. The switches are counted by 1,000s.
The percentages are the ratio of the number of switched
accounts to each utility's total retail power accounts.
Utility Switch % of total
Hokkaido Electric 129.2 4.7
Tohoku Electric 84.7 1.5
Tepco 1,443.8 6.3
Chubu Electric 202.8 2.7
Hokuriku Electric 12.3 1.0
Kansai Electric 517.9 5.1
Chugoku Electric 16.6 0.5
Shikoku Electric 21.0 1.1
Kyushu Electric 146.2 2.3
Okinawa Electric - 0%
Total 2,574.5 4.1%
