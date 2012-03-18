British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
TOKYO, March 18 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it resumed operations at the 350-megawatt No.2 fuel-oil fired unit at its Date power plant in northern Japan on early Sunday following repairs.
The unit was shut on early Saturday due to a problem with an electrostatic precipitator. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.