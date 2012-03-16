Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it resumed full-capacity operations at the 350-megawatt No.2 fuel-oil fired unit at its Date power plant in northern Japan at 0400 GMT on Friday.
The unit had been running at a reduced capacity of up to 260 MW since Feb. 24 due to a problem. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.