(Corrects figure in 4th paragraph to $63.8 billion from $6.3
billion)
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, Sept 22 Fortress Investment Group
is prioritising investments in hotels in Japan, a senior
executive said on Monday, as the U.S. asset manager seeks to
cash in on a government drive to boost tourism ahead of the 2020
Tokyo Olympics.
Akio Yamashita, managing director for Fortress Investment
Group (Japan) GK, told Reuters the firm expects hotels to
generate the highest returns among its various property assets
because far more tourists are expected to visit Japan than there
are places for them to stay.
"While there are signs that demand for accommodation is set
to increase, supply of the hotel is even falling in Japan," he
said. "That is making the rental income from hotel operations
very attractive."
Yamashita declined to give any investment targets. New
York-based Fortress managed assets worth more than $63.8 billion
as of June 20.
Last year, a record 10.36 million foreigners visited Japan,
according to Japan National Tourism Organization. That figure is
set to increase as the government is trying to promote tourism
as a way to boost the economy and has set a target of 20 million
visitors a year by 2020.
Fortress sources properties for a public real estate
investment trust, Invincible Investment Corp, which
owns hotels and apartment buildings. It also owns Mystays Hotel
Management Company, which operates 47 mainly business hotels
across Japan.
High construction costs is deterring hotel developments in
Japan, which is adding to the shortage of hotel rooms, Yamashita
said.
The company recently turned an office building into a
Mystays hotel near Haneda airport. It also bought a hotel under
construction in the historical city of Kanazawa from a bankrupt
property developer and turned that in a Mystays hotel that will
open in November.
Land price in Kanazawa have been surging in anticipation of
more visitors, as the city will be directly connected to Tokyo
by bullet trains in 2015.
Last year, Fortress bought Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel
in the Tokyo Disney Resort area for an undisclosed amount.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Holmes)