By Junko Fujita
| TOKYO, June 2
TOKYO, June 2 Hong Kong-based investment firm
PAG is in the final stages of selling for at least 100 billion
yen ($800 million) properties it bought from Daimler AG's
Japanese truck business, people with knowledge of the
matter said.
The deal to sell the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp
properties is expected to be finalised in the next few weeks,
the people said, without giving any details on the prospective
buyers. The sources declined to be identified due to the
confidentiality of the process.
PAG bought Mitsubishi Fuso's 180 sales offices and
maintenance facilities for more than 150 billion yen in 2007 at
the height of the property investment boom in Japan, which ended
as the 2008 global financial crisis hit.
Mitsubishi Fuso, which is 89 percent owned by Daimler, has
been leasing those facilities from PAG.
A Mitsubishi Fuso spokesman said he was not aware of the
sale process, but said the company had no plans to terminate its
lease. Tokyo-based PAG executives declined to comment on the
sale.
PAG's exit is the latest in a series of property deals
spurred by a boost in asset prices following Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's launch of pro-growth policies.
U.S.-based property investment fund Aetos Capital Real
Estate has put Simplex Investment Advisors, a Japanese real
asset management firm, up for sale in a deal that could fetch
around 150 billion yen, sources have told
Reuters.
Last year, PAG also sold a Tokyo office tower to Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd for about 170 billion
yen.
($1 = 124.1200 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy)