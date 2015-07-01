TOKYO, July 1 Japan's priciest plot of land hit a 22-year high even as nationwide prices notched a seven-year slide, widening the divide between major cities and the outlying regions, a government survey showed on Wednesday.

A block in Tokyo's Ginza district containing the posh Kyukyodo stationery shop rose 14 percent last year to 27 million yen a square metre ($21,000 a square foot), the highest for any plot in Japan since 1993, the survey by the National Tax Agency showed.

At the same time, the average land price nationwide for tax purposes slipped 0.4 percent, narrowing from the previous year's 0.7 percent decline, the survey found.

($1 = 122.8600 yen) (Editing by William Mallard)