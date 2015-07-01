China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
TOKYO, July 1 Japan's priciest plot of land hit a 22-year high even as nationwide prices notched a seven-year slide, widening the divide between major cities and the outlying regions, a government survey showed on Wednesday.
A block in Tokyo's Ginza district containing the posh Kyukyodo stationery shop rose 14 percent last year to 27 million yen a square metre ($21,000 a square foot), the highest for any plot in Japan since 1993, the survey by the National Tax Agency showed.
At the same time, the average land price nationwide for tax purposes slipped 0.4 percent, narrowing from the previous year's 0.7 percent decline, the survey found.
($1 = 122.8600 yen) (Editing by William Mallard)
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a