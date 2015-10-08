TOKYO Oct 8 Norway's Norges Bank Investment
Management, the manager of the world's largest sovereign wealth
fund, will target Tokyo's prime office buildings as it starts
investing in Japan, said Karsten Kallevig, the fund's chief
investment officer for real estate.
The fund, built on revenues from the country's oil and gas
production, is planning to seek local partners to co-invest in
Tokyo properties, Kallevig told Reuters in an interview on
Thursday. He declined to disclose financial targets for the
investments.
The fund, which manages $880 billion in assets, has only
recently been allowed to invest outside Europe. Its initial
focus in Asia will be Tokyo and Singapore, where the economy is
expected to grow further, Kallevig said, in Japan for the formal
opening of the fund's Tokyo office.
Even though the fund is on its track to increase its property
portfolio to as much as 5 percent of its assets while it cuts
bond holdings, it has no immediate plans to add other Asian
cities to its target cities, he said.
The fund first broadened its investment targets outside
Europe in 2013, targeting properties in the United States.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)