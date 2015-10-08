(Adds comments from real estate investment chief)
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO Oct 8 Norway's Norges Bank Investment
Management, which runs the world's largest sovereign wealth
fund, will target prime Tokyo office buildings as it starts to
invest in Japan, the fund's chief investment officer for real
estate said on Thursday.
The fund, built on Norway's oil and gas revenues with $880
billion in assets, will seek local partners to co-invest in
Tokyo, said Karsten Kallevig, speaking in an interview as the
fund launched operations in Tokyo. The fund's operational rules
were only recently changed to permit property investments
outside Europe.
Kallevig declined to disclose financial targets for Japan
operations. The fund will also invest in Singapore, but has no
immediate plans for other Asia cities, he said.
"We want to have assets that can generate premium income
over time," said Kallevig, stressing the fund plans long-term
investments.
The fund is on its track to increase its property portfolio
to as much as 5 percent of its assets while it cuts bond
holdings compared with 2.7 percent currently. It first broadened
its investment targets outside Europe in 2013, targeting
properties in the United States.
The fund arrives in Tokyo as a late comer to Japan's already
highly competitive real estate market. But Kallevig said Tokyo
remains an appealing market, with an economy that's still
growing and employment to match even as the supply of new
properties remains hemmed in by space limitations.
"We tend to look at cities with supply constraints that are
conducive to investors," Kallevig said, noting Singapore also
fits that bill.
The fund's investments will be focused on central Tokyo
business districts like Marunouchi, Otemachi and Akasaka, said
Kallevig. It is willing to redevelop existing properties to turn
them into prime structures, he said.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)