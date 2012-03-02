* Positive return mainly due to rise in foreign stocks
* Foreign stocks return +8.76 pct, Japan stocks -3.97 pct
* Asset size down 0.7 pct to Y108.1 trln by end-December
* Says needs more time to implement emerging mkts strategy
By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's public pension
fund, the world's largest, posted investment gains of $7.6
billion in October-December, helped by strong returns
on foreign equities, after suffering its worst performance in
three years in the previous quarter.
The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), whose $1.33
trillion portfolio is nearly as big as Spain's economy, said its
rate of return improved to positive 0.58 percent, yielding
investment gains of 618.7 billion yen.
The fund, which needs to raise returns to help cover
pensions for a rapidly ageing population, had total assets of
108.1 trillion yen at the end of December.
The investment gains for the quarter represented a sharp
improvement from July-September, when a negative return of 3.32
percent yielded investment losses of 3.73 trillion yen, marking
its worst performance since October-December 2008.
Out of four asset classes -- foreign equities, domestic
equities, foreign bonds and domestic bonds -- the fund
generated its biggest investment return from foreign equities.
They yielded a positive return of 8.76 percent, or 881.9
billion yen gain in October-December, a sharp turnaround from
their negative return of 21.36 percent, or a 2.74 trillion yen
loss, a quarter earlier.
The GPIF invests reserves of national and corporate pension
plans, allocating about two-thirds of its assets to Japanese
government bonds (JGBs), where the yield on benchmark 10-year
bonds languishes below 1 percent.
More time will be required to implement its plan to start
investing in emerging market equities, Osamu Okabe, executive
managing director of the GPIF, told a news conference on Friday.
"We are in the final stage. We are holding discussions with
asset managers. But it is taking more time because it takes more
preparation to open up an account in emerging countries than in
developed countries," Okabe said.
"We want to start investing as soon as possible, but due to
issues such as opening an account and so on, we cannot
immediately tell the timing when we could start our investment
(in emerging markets)," he said.
The GPIF originally planned to begin investment in emerging
markets equities by the end of March.
Sources had said in September that 11 companies
were on the final shortlist to supervise investments into
emerging markets equities for the GPIF.
SLIGHTLY OUTPERFORMS CALPERS
A comparison of the Japanese fund's record with those of
overseas funds showed that in the nine months to December it did
better than the California Public Employees' Retirement System
(Calpers) but trailed the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
The GPIF's rate of return in that period was minus 2.5
percent, against Calpers' minus 2.7 percent, data from Japan's
Health Ministry showed. The Canadian pension fund achieved a
return of plus 2.2 percent.
For the latest quarter, the GPIF's performance in foreign
shares was helped by a recovery in European shares, reflecting
an easing of tensions over the region's debt crisis.
It was also supported by U.S. shares, which strengthened
during the quarter as the economic outlook improved after a
string of upbeat economic data.
GPIF logged a positive return of a slim 0.38 percent, or a
gain of 222.9 billion yen, on Japanese government bonds. But it
had losses on domestic equities and foreign bonds, partly due to
the yen's strength.
On Japanese stocks, the GPIF booked a negative return of
3.97 percent, or a loss of 493.8 billion yen.
Illustrating the lacklustre showing of Japanese stocks, the
Topix index of all first-section shares on the Tokyo
bourse hit an intraday low of 703.88 on Nov. 25, its lowest
since March 2009.
Foreign bonds gave the fund a negative return of 0.53
percent, or a loss of 48.2 billion yen.
A 0.7 percent quarterly fall in the fund's total assets to
108.1 trillion yen by the end of December could be due to sales
to raise cash for pension payouts, analysts said.
The GPIF has been selling assets to raise proceeds for
pension payouts since the financial year that ended in March
2010.
In the year to March 2011, the fund sold 4.77 trillion yen
worth of domestic bonds and foreign securities, becoming a net
seller of assets for a second year.