TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's public pension fund,
the world's largest, logged its worst investment performance in
three years in July-September as strength in the yen and
Europe's debt crisis hurt returns in foreign assets and domestic
equities.
The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which needs
to raise returns for a rapidly ageing population, said its rate
of return fell to minus 3.32 percent, or a loss of 3.73 trillion
yen, after a slim return of plus 0.21 percent or a profit of 240
billion yen in April-June.
Hurt by huge losses on foreign equities in particular, it
was the fund's first investment loss in five quarters and its
biggest loss since the October-December quarter in 2008 when
Lehman Brothers went bankrupt.
Its rate of return in the six months to September
was minus 3.1 percent, outperforming the California Public
Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) rate of minus 5.4 percent
but lagging the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which
produced a return of plus 0.1 percent during the period.
The fund, whose portfolio is nearly worth as much
as the Russian economy, said total assets fell 4.3 percent to
108.9 trillion yen during the period.
The GPIF has been selling assets to raise proceeds
for pension payouts since the financial year 2009/10 and plans
to raise about 8.9 trillion yen worth of cash by selling assets
in the current financial year to March 2012.
In the previous financial year, the fund sold 4.77 trillion
yen worth of domestic bonds and foreign securities, its second
year of being a net seller of assets.
BIG LOSSES
The GPIF suffered large losses on foreign and domestic
equities, as well as foreign bonds due to the strength of the
Japanese currency, which appreciated nearly 5 percent
against the dollar during the period.
Falls in global share prices stemming from Europe's
sovereign debt problems and concerns over the global economic
slowdown also depressed the GPIF's performance in equities.
For foreign equities, it recorded a negative return of 21.36
percent, or a 2.74 trillion yen loss, and for Japan stocks, it
posted a negative return of 9.75 percent, or 1.27 trillion yen.
For foreign bonds, it posted a negative return of 4.27
percent, or 406.1 billion yen, but managed to book a positive
return of 1.06 percent or a profit of 618.4 billion yen in
Japanese government bonds.
The GPIF invests the reserves of national and corporate
pension plans. It allocates about two-thirds of its assets to
JGBS, where the benchmark 10-year yield is now
around 1.065 percent.