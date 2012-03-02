* Positive return mainly due to rise in foreign stocks
* Asset size shrinks to Y108.1 trln by end of December
* Foreign stocks return +8.76 pct, Japan stocks -3.97 pct
By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's public pension
fund, the world's largest, posted a $7.6 billion investment
profit in October-December helped by good returns on foreign
equities after suffering its worst performance in three years in
the previous quarter.
The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), whose
portfolio is nearly as big as Spain's economy, said its rate of
return improved to positive 0.58 percent, or a profit of 618.7
billion yen.
The fund, which needs to raise returns to help cover
pensions for a rapidly ageing population, had total assets of
108.1 trillion yen ($1.33 trillion) at the end of December.
Its profit for that quarter represented a sharp improvement
from July-September, when a negative return of 3.32 percent or a
loss of 3.73 trillion yen marked its worst performance since
October-December 2008.
Out of four asset classes -- foreign and domestic equities,
and foreign and domestic bonds -- the fund generated its
biggest investment return from foreign equities.
They yielded a positive return of 8.76 percent or an 881.9
billion yen profit in October-December, a sharp turnaround from
their negative return of 21.36 percent or a 2.74 trillion yen
loss a quarter earlier.
A GPIF senior official told reporters on Friday it will take
more time to implement its plan to start investing in emerging
market equities. The fund wants to start such investment as soon
as possible, but is still working out technical details such as
opening accounts for doing so, the official said at a briefing.
A comparison of the Japanese fund's record with those of
overseas funds showed that in the nine months to December it did
better than the California Public Employees' Retirement System
(Calpers) but trailed the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
The GPIF's rate of return in that period was minus 2.5
percent, against Calpers' minus 2.7 percent, data from Japan's
Health Ministry showed. The Canadian pension fund achieved a
return of plus 2.2 percent.
For the latest quarter, the GPIF's performance in foreign
shares was helped by a recovery in European shares, reflecting
an easing of tensions over the region's debt crisis.
It was also supported by U.S. shares, which strengthened
during the quarter as the economic outlook improved after a
string of upbeat economic data.
It logged a positive return of a slim 0.38 percent or 222.9
billion yen on Japanese government bonds. But it had losses on
domestic equities and foreign bonds, partly due to the yen's
strength.
On Japanese stocks, the GPIF booked a negative return of
3.97 percent or a loss of 493.8 billion yen.
Illustrating the lacklustre showing of Japanese stocks, the
Topix index of all first-section shares on the Tokyo
bourse hit an intraday low of 703.88 on Nov. 25, its lowest
since March 2009.
Foreign bonds gave the fund a negative return of 0.53
percent or a loss of 48.2 billion yen.
A 0.7 percent fall in the fund's total assets to 108.1
trillion yen by the end of December could be due to sales to
raise cash for pension payouts, analysts said.
The GPIF has been selling assets to raise proceeds for
pension payouts since the financial year that ended in March
2010.
In the year to March 2011, the fund sold 4.77 trillion yen
worth of domestic bonds and foreign securities, becoming a net
seller of assets for a second year.
The GPIF invests reserves of national and corporate pension
plans, allocating about two-thirds of its assets to Japanese
government bonds (JGBs), where the yield on benchmark 10-year
bonds languishes below 1 percent.