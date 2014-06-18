TOKYO, June 18 Japanese public pension funds
including the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the
world's biggest pension system, sold government debt at a faster
pace in January-March, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The pension fund sold a net 1.8 trillion yen ($17.64
billion) in Japanese government bonds in the first quarter, more
than 267.5 billion yen in net sales in the fourth quarter of
last year, the Bank of Japan's quarterly flow of funds data
showed.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing for GPIF to invest more
in domestic stocks and less in Japanese government debt to
generate higher returns for the fast-greying population and to
boost economic activity.
($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen)
