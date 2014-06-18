TOKYO, June 18 Japanese public pension funds including the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's biggest pension system, sold government debt at a faster pace in January-March, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The pension fund sold a net 1.8 trillion yen ($17.64 billion) in Japanese government bonds in the first quarter, more than 267.5 billion yen in net sales in the fourth quarter of last year, the Bank of Japan's quarterly flow of funds data showed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing for GPIF to invest more in domestic stocks and less in Japanese government debt to generate higher returns for the fast-greying population and to boost economic activity. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)