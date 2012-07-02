BRIEF-Industrial Bank to pay preferred stock annual div for FY 2016 on June 14
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/share for code 360005 and 5.4 yuan/share for code 360012 for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13
TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest public pension fund, said on Monday it has selected six asset management companies to actively manage emerging market equities in its portfolio.
It will be the first time the public fund, known GPIF, has invested in emerging markets.
The GPIF, which holds 108.1 trillion yen ($1.35 trillion) in total assets, selected Invesco, Nomura Asset Management, Nomura Funds Research and Technologies, Mizuho Asset Management, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management and Lazard Asset Management .
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.61 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13