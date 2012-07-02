TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest public pension fund, said on Monday it has selected six asset management companies to actively manage emerging market equities in its portfolio.

It will be the first time the public fund, known GPIF, has invested in emerging markets.

The GPIF, which holds 108.1 trillion yen ($1.35 trillion) in total assets, selected Invesco, Nomura Asset Management, Nomura Funds Research and Technologies, Mizuho Asset Management, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management and Lazard Asset Management .