TOKYO, April 1 Japan's public pension fund, the
world's biggest, said on Tuesday it will employ its asset
allocations more flexibly, allowing it avoid having to sell into
rallies or buying on declines.
The $1.26 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund is
nearing the upper limit of its Japanese stock holdings and,
under current rules, would have to sell shares if market rises
push the value of its holdings over the limit.
GPIF will "flexibly apply" the maximum allowed variance from
the allocation guidelines, the fund said in its annual business
plan. As a result, a GPIF official told Reuters, the fund will
not have to buy or sell stocks or bonds if the value of the
holdings bump up against the assigned limits.
The fund will refrain from rebalancing even if the weighting
of an asset class exceeds the limit, if such position-trimming
goes against the direction of the fund's new investment
strategy, to be finalised during the business year that began on
Tuesday, the official said.
The loosening of the allocation guidelines "is because there
is a high probability that the weighting of domestic shares will
be increased", said Masatoshi Kikuchi, chief equity strategist
at Mizuho Securities Co.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pressing the giant fund to
shift some of its money away from low-yielding government bonds
and into stocks and other riskier investments, as part of his
drive to revitalise the economy after 15 years of deflation and
tepid growth.
The fund appears headed in that direction, with an advisory
panel saying last month that GPIF need not cling to the safety
and paltry yields of government bonds.
As investors anticipate the increased share purchases by the
giant fund, they could push up equity values beyond GPIF's
limit. GPIF's core allocation requires 12 percent, plus or minus
6 points, of assets to be invested in Japanese stocks. The share
is now 17.2 percent.
Even if that weighting rises above the 18 percent limit,
GPIF will now be able to avoid selling if it is considering
raising its allocation and if the fund's 10-member Investment
Committee agrees. The same will apply to Japanese government
bonds, foreign stocks and foreign bonds.
The official said GPIF had started reviewing its new
investment strategy. Last month, GPIF received an investment
target of 1.7 percent over the nominal wage increases from an
advisory panel of the Health Ministry.
Founded in 2001, the fund conducted the most significant
shake-up to its investment strategy last June when it revised
its allocation targets.
Besides equities, GPIF targets domestic bonds at 12 percent
plus or minus 6 points, foreign bonds at 11 percent plus or
minus 5 points, foreign stocks at 12 percent plus or minus 5
points and short-term assets at 5 percent.
($1 = 103 Yen)
