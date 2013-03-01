By Chikafumi Hodo
| TOKYO, March 1
TOKYO, March 1 Japan's public pension fund, the
world's largest, recorded investment gains of $56 billion in
October-December, its second best quarter on record, on the back
of strong domestic equities, while the yen's fall helped boost
the performance of foreign assets.
The fund's performance was helped largely by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's aggressive reflationary fiscal and monetary
policies, which triggered the yen's fall and lifted the
broad Topix stock index by almost 17 percent over the
three month period.
Global asset managers and market dealers closely watch the
performance of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) due
to the size of its portfolio - which is larger than the economy
of Mexico, the world's 14th biggest.
The GPIF recorded an investment gain of 5.14 trillion yen
($55.71 billion) in October-December, significantly higher than
the previous quarter's 484 billion yen gain. That translates
into a positive return of 4.83 percent, versus 0.49 percent in
July-September.
The fund, which started operations in 2001, had its best
quarter a year ago, in January-March 2012, posting an investment
gain of 5.48 trillion yen and a positive return of 5.11 percent.
The fund's total asset size rose 4 percent to 111.9 trillion
yen ($1.21 trillion) as of end-December from 107.7 trillion yen
in September.
The biggest investment gains were in domestic stocks - up
2.07 trillion yen for the fund's best quarter since
January-March last year. The performance in Japanese stocks
translates into a positive return of 16.71 percent. The
benchmark Topix index, including dividends, rose 16.73 percent.
The GPIF had a positive return of 13.62 percent from foreign
bonds and 13.78 percent from foreign equities.
However, returns on domestic bonds slipped 0.06 percent - an
investment loss of 35.4 billion yen - for the first quarter
since January-March 2011.
JAPAN BOND ALLOCATION
The sharp recovery in domestic shares and the weaker yen may
give the GPIF a headache as it may need to reallocate its huge
portfolio - its weighting of foreign equities is near the
allowed ceiling, while its weighting of domestic bonds has
slipped to near its minimum limit.
By end-December, the fund was about 60 percent invested in
domestic bonds, approaching the minimum 59 percent limit. It had
about 13 percent in foreign equities, close to its allocation
ceiling of 14 percent.
The GPIF allocates its investments based on its model core
portfolio with a 67 percent allocation to domestic bonds, 11
percent to domestic stocks, 9 percent to foreign stocks and 8
percent to foreign bonds. The allocation range for domestic
bonds is 59-75 percent, and 4-14 percent for foreign equities.
Chairman Takahiro Mitani told Reuters last month the fund
will review its long-term investment target and portfolio
allocation model around April, adding that
review should include a discussion on the investment strategy
towards Japanese government bonds.
Yields on 10-year JGBs were around decade
lows of 0.640 percent on Friday.
Last year, a report by Japan's Board of Audit, requested by
the upper house of the national assembly, called for the GPIF to
consider reviewing its target and allocations.