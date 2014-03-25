TOKYO, March 25 The head of Japan's $1.26
trillion public pension fund, the world's largest, said a review
of asset allocations into stocks is not aimed at supporting
domestic share prices, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Takahiro Mitani, president of the Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF), also told the newspaper that he is not
uncomfortable about lowering holdings of Japanese bonds to a
certain extent, given low debt yield conditions in Japan.
An advisory panel to the health ministry said in a draft
report earlier this month that the GPIF need not cling to the
safety and paltry yields of government bonds.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is pressing the GPIF
to buy more stocks and invest relatively less in bonds to
generate higher returns for Japan's fast-greying population.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Emi Emoto; Writing by Dominic
Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)